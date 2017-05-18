05/18/2017: How to fight against your internet echo chamber

Word is that your phone may soon be able to identify items it's pointed at thanks to Google Lens. On today's show, we'll look at the latest updates coming out of Google's I/O developers conference with Farhad Manjoo, a tech columnist for the New York Times. Plus: 60dB co-founder Steve Henn talks about the ways we can combat "filter bubble" — the idea that the internet keeps you in the dark about opinions you disagree with.