05/24/2017: Online support in the wake of a tragedy

Terrorist attacks over the past several years have led to the formation of multiple online groups to help survivors cope and allow others to reach out. Karen North from the University of Southern California joined us to talk about how these networks spring up and the support they can provide to those dealing with tragedy. Afterwards, we'll look at how fintech services are trying to help decrease the amount of unbanked Americans. Sheena Allen, cofounder of CapWay, explains how her company wants to improve the financial health of the underserved.