Campaign money used to be spent on things like outdoor posters and television advertisements. Now much of that is going to Facebook. On today's show, we'll discuss how big of a role the social media giant is playing in U.K. elections, specifically, and lessons that the country is learning from the Trump campaign. Afterwards, we'll take a look at the mechanics behind the cloud content management company Box, and then talk about the latest addition to the hotel industry: robots.
05/29/2017: Do you want your robots to be perfect or a bit more human?
By Marketplace • 7 hours ago