05/30/2017: Are tools like autocorrect making us worse at spelling?

The 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off this week, where kids as young as 6 will spell words some us didn't even know were in the English language — and all without autocorrect. In our daily lives, the rest of us rely on tools like these when we communicate with others. But what effect does this have on our writing capabilities? Michelle Drouin, a professor at Purdue University, stopped by to share research on the issue. Plus: a conversation with Matthew Gough, the founder and CEO of the educational startup Echovate, about what makes Charleston, South Carolina a good location for startups.