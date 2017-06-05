06/05/2017: Why the iPhone is like a 'black hole' for Apple

Apple's World Wide Developers Conference kicks off today, where the company will show off what it's been working on. But it's been a while since Apple's had a huge hit on its hands. Potentially one major reason? The iPhone. Marketplace's Molly Wood is here to talk about why the popular device could be hindering innovation at the company, and whether the tech giant has anything promising coming out. Afterwards, we'll look at the possibility of a laptop ban on flights from Europe to the U.S. — which poses a security risk itself for those who have to part with their devices. And finally, we'll discuss Major League Baseball's partnership with Intel to live-stream games in virtual reality.