08/23/2017: The threat of killer robots

Elon Musk and a hundred others wrote a letter to the UN stating that it would be a colossal mistake if unregulated artificial intelligence were allowed to take the life of a human. We looked at the threats A.I. could pose to humanity on our Codebreaker podcast with Oxford professor Nick Bostrom —a conversation that we'll revisit on today's show. Afterwards, we'll chat with Jalak Jobanputra, founder of Future Perfect Ventures, about the future of bitcoin and blockchain.