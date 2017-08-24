We've had federal government shutdowns and we've bumped into the federal borrowing limit, but now there's danger of both happening at the same time. Economist Julia Coronado MacroPolicy Perspectives joins us to talk about the issue, along with the state of the markets. Afterwards, we'll discuss the likely CEO shake-up at Chevron, and then look at Los Angeles' plans for reflective pavement so that it can keep city streets cooler.
08/24/2017: America's AAA credit rating is at risk
By David Brancaccio • 8 hours ago