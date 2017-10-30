10/30/2017: Prosecutors love a paper trail…

...and paying taxes on things (or not paying taxes on things) always leaves one. That’s probably why special counsel Robert Mueller is starting with indictments of former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates, on charges including funneling money through overseas shell companies. And lucky for us, tax evasion and money laundering are the kind of things we talk about every day. While that situation unfolds in the coming weeks, we’re looking to a more immediate date: this Wednesday, which is the first day of health care open enrollment and supposedly when we'll see the Republicans' tax bill. Plus, ever wondered how much money is in the whole, wide world? We take a stab at answering that question on today’s edition of I’ve Always Wondered.