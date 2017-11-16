11/16/2017: A change of leadership for Zimbabwe

(Markets Edition) Amid Walmart's announcement that quarterly earnings exceeded expectations, we'll take a look at how the retail giant has been trying to find that sweet spot between saving shoppers money and making enough money for itself. Afterwards, we'll talk to the Washington Post's Helaine Olen about what America's proposed tax overhaul could mean for our personal finances. Then, we'll focus on Zimbabwe to learn more about the house arrest of 93-year-old Robert Mugabe, the country's president of 37 years.