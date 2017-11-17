(U.S. Edition) The Republican tax overhaul — which calls for a reduced corporate tax rate of 20 percent — has now passed in the House. There's been a lot of debate over how much this bill will help American taxpayers. One noted economist who argues that it won't: Jeffrey Sachs, who joined our show today. Sachs, a Columbia University professor who helped engineer the Soviet Union's transition to a market economy, said "we're talking about gifts to David and Charles Koch, to Sheldon Adelson, to Robert Mercer. This is not reform. This is a heist." Afterwards, we'll look at reports that President Trump may appoint Budget Director Mick Mulvaney as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. What would this mean for the future of the agency?
11/17/2017: Economist Jeffrey Sachs says the GOP tax plan is “a heist”
By Marketplace • 1 hour ago