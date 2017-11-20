11/20/2017: The ex-Obama official who wants to reform The Weinstein Co.

(Markets Edition) On today's show, we'll take a peek at what leading indicators have to say about our economy. Turns out it's looking much better because our major trading partners are on a roll. Afterwards, we'll look at news that a former Obama official — Maria Contreras-Sweet — is making a $275 million bid for The Weinstein Co., with plans to reform it by installing a female-majority board. And finally, we'll discuss what the GOP's planned tax overhaul would mean for independent contractors.