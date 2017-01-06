2 Killed In Single-Engine Plane Crash In Southwest Arkansas

Authorities say two people were killed when a single-engine airplane crashed near Gurdon in southwestern Arkansas while on a flight from Texas to North Carolina.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the two were killed Thursday afternoon when the Cessna 4090 aircraft crashed and they were apparently the only people on board the aircraft when it went down about 75 miles southwest of Little Rock.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Molinaro said the FAA will send investigators to the crash site and will investigate in coordination with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Molinaro says the plane had departed McKinney, Texas, on a flight to Franklin, North Carolina.

