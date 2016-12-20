2016 Arkansas Civil Rights Heritage Trail: Robert Lee Hill

This year’s honorees on the UALR Joel E. Anderson Institute on Race and Ethnicity’s award-winning Arkansas Civil Rights Heritage Trail, located in downtown Little Rock, all represent the theme of Economic Advancement. One of the honorees is Robert Lee Hill of the Progressive Farmers and Household Union, which organized in the Arkansas delta to gain fair wages for sharecroppers. You can find out more about this year’s Arkansas Civil Rights Heritage Trail honorees when all the new inductees are announced on Wednesday, February 1, at noon, in the Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock. The program, co-sponsored by the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies and the Clinton School of Public Service, will also feature performances of music of the civil rights movement. The event is free and open to the public.