23 Arkansas Counties Designated Disaster Areas Because Of Floods

By 1 minute ago

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue viewing flooding to Arkansas crops by air on May 8.
Credit Twitter

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared 23 Arkansas counties disaster areas after recent flooding.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says in a news release Friday he was informed of the designation from Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. Counties designated as disasters include Faulkner, Lonoke and Randolph.

Perdue visited the state in early May and said in his letter to the governor that there were sufficient production losses in those counties to warrant a designation.

Another 23 counties were designated contiguous disaster areas.

Farmers in eligible counties will have eight months to apply for emergency loans from the USDA's Farm Service Agency.

FEMA is still assessing damage caused by flooding and severe storms in the northwestern part of the state in April to see if a presidential disaster declaration can be made.

Tags: 
Arkansas Agriculture

Related Content

Arkansas Farmland Flood Damage Estimated To Be $175 Million

By May 17, 2017
University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture

Officials say the estimated impact of agricultural flood damage in Arkansas due to recent severe weather is about $175 million.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture says the April flooding affected more than 970,000 acres of farmland. University officials say more than 360,000 acres of crops were lost due to floodwater from storms that swept through the state last month. About 50 percent of that crop loss was rice.

A preliminary estimate had put the damage at about $65 million. The updated estimate includes sorghum and wheat crops.

Arkansas Rice Crop Could See Worst Hit In Decades If Flood Projections Hold

By May 4, 2017
Flooding Lawrence County Farms agriculture
Arkansas Farm Bureau / Twitter

At least 10 percent of Arkansas’ rice crop could be lost as historic floodwaters wash through northeast Arkansas and head south in the coming days. The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture estimates 100,000 rice acres have probably been destroyed or significantly impacted, and that number could rise dramatically by this weekend, U of A rice extension agronomist Dr. Jarrod Hardke told Talk Business & Politics.