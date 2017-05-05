3 Former Detention Officers In Arkansas Accused Of Assault

Federal prosecutors say three former Arkansas juvenile detention officers have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to assault at least four juvenile inmates.

Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris announced Friday that a grand jury had indicted 26-year-old Will Ray, 47-year-old Thomas Farris and 42-year-old Jason Benton.

Investigators say the assaults took place at the White River Juvenile Detention Center in Batesville between 2012 and 2013.

The men are accused of allegedly pepper spraying a 17-year-old boy in the face; choking and shoving a 16-year-old and grabbing a 14-year-old boy who was asleep in his bunk and pepper-spraying his face.

Harris says none of the juveniles posed a physical threat to anyone at the time they were allegedly assaulted.

Federal court records did not list attorneys for the former officers.