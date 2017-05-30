9th Regional Veterans Affairs Office Opens In Arkansas To Improve Access

By 6 minutes ago

Gov. Asa Hutchinson surrounded by local and state officials for Tuesday's ribbon-cutting in Hope.
Credit Governor's Office / You Tube

To make it easier for military veterans to file claims or get other assistance, nine regional state offices have opened in Arkansas over the last two years. Governor Asa Hutchinson took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the final Veterans Service Office which is located in Hope.

The offices were opened in an effort by the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the state Department of Workforce Services. The other offices are located in Fayetteville, Forrest City, Fort Smith, Jonesboro, North Little Rock, Monticello, Mountain Home and Russellville.

Hutchinson told the crowd in Hope that the regional offices are needed to make it easier for the state’s 250,000 veterans to get assistance.

"We need to move the service orientation for our veterans out of Little Rock to the regions of our state so it’s more accessible to them. Nothing wrong with Little Rock, that’s an important service area as well, but we don’t want everyone from Texarkana to Lake Village, from Jonesboro and Bentonville from having to drive to Little Rock to get service," Hutchinson said.

The new offices have already had an impact, the governor said, with the number of veterans getting help going from an average of 394 a month in 2015 to more than 1,200 a month now.

"That is a tripling of the veterans that are served and it’s because they have access."

Implementation of the plan began two years ago and the final office opened about three years earlier than originally expected.

Tags: 
Arkansas Military

Related Content

UPDATE: Sen. Boozman Cautions President Against Syria Action Without Congress, Delegation Weighs In

By Apr 7, 2017
File photo: US Sen. Tom Cotton touring military vehicle prototypes in Little Rock.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR News

Arkansas’s all-Republican congressional delegation is showing support for President Trump’s air strikes in Syria. 

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, in a statement released late Thursday night, said he commends the president for “taking swift, decisive action” against an “outlaw regime.”

The state's senior U.S. Senator John Boozman said "Limited, swift and decisive action was required to deter further brutality."

Boozman also cautioned against further military action from the executive branch.

Arkansas Governor: Roundup Would Be Strain On National Guard

By Feb 17, 2017
Governor Asa Hutchinson
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's concerned about a draft proposal to use National Guard troops from Arkansas to round up unauthorized immigrants.

The Republican governor said Friday he hasn't had any contact from the Trump administration about a draft Department of Homeland Security memo obtained by The Associated Press calling for mobilizing as many as 100,000 National Guard troops from Arkansas and 10 other states.

A DHS official has described the document as a very early draft that was not seriously considered and never brought to the secretary for approval.

Arkansas Lawmakers OK 'Gold Star Family' Monument At Capitol

By Feb 13, 2017

Arkansas lawmakers have given their final approval for a monument at the state Capitol in honor of families who have lost loved ones serving in the armed forces.

The House on Monday voted 96-0 for what's called the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument on the state Capitol grounds. The bill has passed the Senate and now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's desk.

The design and placement of the proposed monument is pending before the state Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission.

Governor Signs Arkansas Tax Cut On Military Retirement Pay

By Feb 7, 2017
Governor Asa Hutchinson sign into law Military retirees tax break
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed a bill giving a tax break to retired military veterans and imposing additional taxes on digital downloads, treats and unemployment benefits.

The $13 million exemption is intended to boost economic development. Its supporters hope veterans retire in Arkansas to begin second careers and say shifting the tax burden to others was necessary to make it happen.