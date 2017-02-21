After Comments On Pedophilia, Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns

Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned amid a social media backlash over comments he made that appeared to condone pedophilia.

In a news conference Tuesday, Yiannopoulos said his resignation was effective immediately and praised the website as "a significant factor in my success."

He also explained his views on sex with minors, insisting that he does not condone statutory rape. "I do not believe any change in the legal age of consent is justifiable or desirable," he said. "I said some things on those Internet live streams that were simply wrong."

He also said he had been sexually abused as a child.

Yiannopoulos' resignation comes one day after he lost both a prominent speaking gig at a conservative meeting and a book deal.

As The Two Way reported:



"First, Monday afternoon the American Conservative Union rescinded its invitation to the right-wing provocateur — noted for his political posts on the Internet — to speak at its annual Conservative Political Action Conference this upcoming weekend. Then, a few hours later, Simon & Schuster announced that it was canceling the publication of Yiannopoulos' upcoming book, Dangerous. "These actions come in the wake of a social media backlash against Yiannopoulos after the conservative news outlet The Reagan Battalion tweeted videos on Sunday in which Yiannopoulos appears to condone statutory rape and sexual relationships between boys and men."



Earlier this month, a Yiannopoulos speaking engagement at the University of California, Berkeley, was canceled after students protests turned violent.

