Appeals Court Won't Reconsider Arkansas Planned Parenthood Defunding

By 51 minutes ago

A federal appeals court says it won't reconsider a panel's ruling that Arkansas can block Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, two years after the state ended its contract with the organization over videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday denied a request by three Planned Parenthood Great Plains patients to reconsider a three-judge panel's decision upholding the state's defunding decision. The panel in August vacated a federal judge's preliminary injunction that prevented Arkansas from suspending Medicaid payments for services rendered to patients in the state.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson ended the state's Medicaid contract with the group in 2015. Planned Parenthood said a review by the full court was needed because the panel's ruling conflicts with four other appeals court decisions.

Tags: 
Abortion
Arkansas Legislature
Arkansas Courts

Appeals Court Keeps Arkansas Abortion Pill Limits On Hold

By Oct 13, 2017
Planned Parenthood

A federal appeals court is preventing Arkansas from enforcing restrictions on how the abortion pill is administered while Planned Parenthood asks the nation's highest court to review a ruling in favor of the law.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted a request by Planned Parenthood Great Plains to not allow an earlier ruling in favor of the restrictions to take effect yet. The restrictions are part of a 2015 law that requires doctors who provide the abortion pill to maintain a contract with another physician who has admitting privileges at a hospital and agrees to handle any complications.

Appeals Court Asked To Review Planned Parenthood Defunding

By Aug 31, 2017
Planned Parenthood
Brian Chilson / Arkansas Times

Three Planned Parenthood patients are asking an appeals court for a review after a panel of federal judges ruled that Arkansas can block Medicaid funding to the organization.

The three Planned Parenthood Great Plains patients asked the full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday to reconsider the three-judge panel's decision. The panel on Aug. 16 vacated a federal judge's preliminary injunction that prevented Arkansas from suspending Medicaid payments for services rendered to patients in the state.

Appeals Court Rules Arkansas Can Block Money For Planned Parenthood

By Aug 16, 2017
Planned Parenthood
Brian Chilson / Arkansas Times

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Arkansas can block Medicaid funding for healthcare services conducted by Planned Parenthood. The 2-1 decision lifts preliminary injunctions issued by U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker after a class-action lawsuit was filed suit over the state's 2015 decision. She had ruled Medicaid rules allowed recipients to choose among any qualified provider.