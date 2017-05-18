Arkansans Asked To Submit Ideas For Better Government

Arkansas Chief Transformation Officer Amy Fecher speaks as Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin observe.
The state of Arkansas has launched a website and hotline for citizens to suggest ways the government can do a better job. Gov. Asa Hutchinson was joined by other state officials in announcing the “MyIdea Transformation Project” on Thursday.

Citizens can submit ideas on the website myidea.arkansas.gov and the Department of Finance and Administration will direct the comments to the appropriate state agency, which will have 30 days to respond.

“I would emphasize that this is not designed to be a complaint line,” Hutchinson said at a press conference, “it is designed to be an idea line. At first you’re likely to get all kinds of calls coming in, but I think as time goes on particularly you’re going to really have some good, genuine ideas that we’re going to really be able to take off with.”

State Chief Transformation Officer Amy Fecher said people will be able to track the ideas they submit.

“There is a way [the comments] will go out to agency directors. On the form you can submit an idea anonymously if you don’t want to leave your name and number. But if you would like feedback and you would like to be contacted about your idea, you can leave your name and number and email address and you’ll be contacted,” she said.

Hutchinson said the web portal and hot-line will be operated with “existing resources,” primarily personnel working in the DF&A.

Arkansans can visit the website myidea.arkansas.gov or call 844-7MY-IDEA or 501-683-IDEA to submit comments and ideas.

Arkansas Government
Governor Hutchinson

