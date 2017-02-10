Arkansas Bill Leaves Medical Marijuana Dispensary Grow Choice To Commission

By 1 hour ago

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission. File photo.
Credit Brian Chilson / Arkansas Times

A state Senate committee has advanced legislation that would leave the decision on whether to allow licensed medical marijuana dispensaries to grow their own pot up to a state commission.

The Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on Thursday endorsed the proposal to let the Medical Marijuana Commission decide whether dispensaries that sell the drug can also grow it. An amendment voters approved last year legalizing medical marijuana allows licensed dispensaries and cultivation facilities to grow marijuana.

The measure now heads to the full Senate and is among several proposals lawmakers are taking up after voters in November approved marijuana use for certain medical conditions. The commission is set to begin accepting license applications for dispensaries and cultivation facilities by July 1.

Tags: 
Arkansas Legislature
Arkansas Politics
Arkansas Healthcare

Related Content

Governor Signs Two Arkansas Medical Marijuana Bills Into Law

By Jan 23, 2017
marijuana
npr.org

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the first two medical marijuana bills into law Monday.

House Bill 1026 by Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock, extends the deadline for rule making from 120 days after the election to 180. It passed the Senate Jan. 19 after earlier passing the House.

Sen. Rapert's Effort To Stop Medical Marijuana In Arkansas

By Jan 30, 2017
State Sen. Jason Rapert (file photo).
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

Arkansas voters took to the ballot box in November to put in place a medical marijuana program. They did so in the form of a Constitutional Amendment. But that doesn’t mean the state Legislature can't have something to say about it.

State Senator Jason Rapert, a Republican representing Conway and Bigelow talked to KUAR’s Jacob Kauffman about a bill to stop the program from going into effect unless the federal government legalizes medicinal use first.

This interview was taped on January 27.

Arkansas DHS Erases Medicaid Backlog, Down From 140,000

By Jan 12, 2017
Cindy Gillespie
C-SPAN

The Department of Human Services has virtually erased a backlog of Medicaid eligibility cases that had reached 140,000 people earlier this year, Director Cindy Gillespie said in a letter sent to Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday (Jan. 11).

As of Dec. 30, there were 692 overdue cases. Some individuals’ applications dated back to 2014.

“Based on a review of the remaining cases, all individuals have coverage and the only work that remains is simply clean-up of case files,” wrote Gillespie, who began working in her position in March.

Week In Review Podcast: Legislature Convenes, Power Plays, Tax Cuts, ACA & MLK/Lee

By & Jan 13, 2017
KUAR Week-In-Review Podcast.

Welcome to another edition of KUAR's Week In Review podcast where the KUAR News team takes a look at the news from the week that was.