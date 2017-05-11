Arkansas City To Cease Patrol Of Its Highways

A prosecutor that found a central Arkansas city in violation of the state's speed trap laws has ordered the city to cease patrol of all highways.

The Log Cabin Democrat reports that in February, Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland found Damascus was in violation of the Arkansas speed trap statute because the city's revenues from fines exceeded 30 percent of the city's expenditures for two years.

City Attorney Beau Wilcox says Damascus plans to "vigorously contest" Hiland's ruling.

All traffic infractions will be handled by the Faulkner County and Van Buren County sheriff's offices and Arkansas State Police.

A city violates the law if its revenue from traffic fines and costs related to its local traffic citations exceeds 30 percent of the town's total expenses, less capital expenses and debt service in the preceding year.