Arkansas Court Rejects Inmate's Stay Requests

The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected an inmate's requests to block his execution, scheduled for Thursday night.

The state's high court rejected the requests Wednesday for Kenneth Williams.

Williams had asked for a stay of execution over claims about what evidence jurors considered when he was sentenced to death.

Williams still has legal challenges pending in other courts. If executed, Williams would be the fourth inmate to die over an 8-day span that Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson set because one of the state's lethal injection drugs expires at the end of the month.

Williams, who was serving a life sentence for the killing of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff cheerleader, was sentenced to death after he escaped prison in 1999 and killed a farmer.