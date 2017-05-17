Arkansas Farmland Flood Damage Estimated To Be $175 Million

A breakdown on damage to the state's agricultural commodities from recent flooding.
Credit University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture

Officials say the estimated impact of agricultural flood damage in Arkansas due to recent severe weather is about $175 million.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture says the April flooding affected more than 970,000 acres of farmland. University officials say more than 360,000 acres of crops were lost due to floodwater from storms that swept through the state last month. About 50 percent of that crop loss was rice.

A preliminary estimate had put the damage at about $65 million. The updated estimate includes sorghum and wheat crops.

Officials identified storm-damaged crops in 21 of Arkansas' 75 counties, with Poinsett County having the highest number of damaged acres.

The storms that swept through the state last month leading to the deaths of at least nine people.

