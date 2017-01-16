Arkansas Governor Recalls King On TV In Youth, Calls Congressman Lewis Hero Who Made Difference

By 51 minutes ago

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) addressing the Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast at St. Mark's Baptist Church in Little Rock.

Several of the state’s top politicians – all of whom are white - celebrated Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at the predominately African-American St. Mark’s Baptist Church in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson recounted first seeing King on television in his youth and indirectly rebuffed President-elect Trump’s disparagement of a different, still living Civil Rights icon.

Governor Hutchinson, a Republican from the small town of Gravette in northwest Arkansas, recounted how as a junior high school student he first came to learn of King.

“I didn’t understand it all, but I looked in my parents eyes, and I could see in my parents’ eyes the admiration, respect, and really a lack of understanding of what was going through - but they knew it was changing America for the better,” said the 66-year old Hutchinson.

Although Hutchinson would go on to attend and graduate from a segregated Bob Jones University in 1971. The school only dropped its interracial dating ban in 2000.

Hutchinson remarked that among the many faces broadcast to his family’s television set was a young John Lewis. He’s the last living speaker from the March on Washington, the subject of a wildly popular graphic novel series March, and has represented Georgia in the U.S. House since 1987. The President-elect recently tweeted that Lewis is “All talk, talk, talk — no action or results,” in response to Lewis saying Trump is not a legitimate President due to Russian electoral interference.

Hutchinson did not reference the social media fracas but put in a brief, kind word for Lewis describing him as a national hero that achieved results.

“I saw him [King] march with John Lewis, who I later had the opportunity to serve with in the United States Congress. American heroes that made a difference,” said Hutchinson.

The governor didn’t mention it during his remarks but he’s calling on the state legislature to stop the state’s dual celebration of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and King on the same day. Before the legislative session, which began last week, Hutchinson said un-encumbering the King holiday is a priority.

During his speech the governor pointed out that former U.S. Representative Ed Bethune (R-2nd District) was in attendance. Bethune’s tenure spanned from 1979-1985 and included a vote on establishing a federal holiday for King.

“I remember when he was in Congress it was not the most popular thing whenever he supported the national holiday for Dr. King,” said Hutchinson. “So thank you for your leadership.”

No state legislator has yet stepped forward to carry a bill to split the state’s dual observance of Lee and King. Multiple attempts failed to clear committee in 2015. House Speaker Jeremy Gillam (R-Judsonia) is non-committal saying he’s using the holiday weekend to gauge the interests of his constituents in White County.

U.S. Representative French Hill (R-2nd District) and U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-Rogers) were also in attendance at the MLK breakfast at St. Mark’s.

Tags: 
Arkansas Politics Blog
Arkansas Civil Rights

Related Content

MLK/Lee Day: It'll Take A White Republican To Separate The Two

By Jan 14, 2017
State Rep. Charles Blake (D-Little Rock) testifying to end the joint observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert E. Lee. (2015 file photo)
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR News

Heading into Arkansas's concurrent observances of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Robert E. Lee Day some lawmakers were predicting this could be the last year for the joint state holiday. But despite the backing of the state's Republican governor, no one has stepped forward to carry the legislation.

White Nationalists & Sons of Confederate Veterans Teaming Up (Again) On MLK/Lee Day

By Jan 14, 2017
The Confederate soldiers monument at the state Capitol.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

'Heritage not hate' is an oft heard refrain from Arkansans working to protect the state's dual observance of Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King, Jr. But throughout 2015 and 2016 long-established heritage groups, like the Sons of Confederate Veterans, overlapped and interacted with modern-day Southern, white nationalist groups like the League of the South on numerous occasions.

School Board Member Called To Resign Over Blackface Photo

By Dec 13, 2016
Ted Bonner
KATV, Channel 7 News

The Arkansas NAACP and several residents are calling for the resignation of a school board member in eastern Arkansas after photos surfaced of him in blackface while holding a sign referring to the Black Lives Matter movement.

NAACP members and others demanded Ted Bonner's resignation Monday during a Blevins School Board meeting. But the board's president, Justice West, says there's no mechanism for removing Bonner, who has refused to resign. Bonner has two years left in his term.

Events Celebrate Arkansas Ratification Of 13th Amendment

By & Apr 15, 2015
Chris Hickey / KUAR News

One hundred and fifty years ago this week Arkansas ratified the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Just after the conclusion of an afternoon seminar in Sturgis Hall of the Clinton School of Public Service on Tuesday, Dean Skip Rutherford asked folks to stick around and reflect on the Amendment.

“That Amendment abolished slavery and as a result over 400,000 slaves in Arkansas were freed,” he said.

Arkansas Trucking Firm Settles Sikh Discrimination Case

By Nov 15, 2016

A national trucking company has agreed to pay $260,000 to settle discrimination complaints by four Sikh truckers who were denied jobs for refusing drug tests that violated their religious beliefs.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. reached the settlement being announced Tuesday with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The Sikh Coalition, a civil rights organization that represented the men, says the trucking company required three men to clip their hair for drug samples and required a fourth to remove his turban before providing a urine sample.