Arkansas Has Executed 4th Inmate In 8 Days

By , , & 5 hours ago
  • A spokesman for the governor, J.R. Davis, and a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Correction, Soloman Graves, update the media on the status of the execution.
    Sarah Whites-Koditschek
  • Cummins Unit prison in Grady, Arkansas
    Chris Hickey

Media witnesses Donna Terrell of Fox 16, Kelly Kissel of Associated Press, and Knowles Adkisson of the Pine Bluff Commercial.
Credit Sarah Whites-Koditschek / Arkansas Public Media

Arkansas has carried out its final execution for the month of April.

Eight death row inmates were scheduled to die in less than two weeks in Arkansas in four double executions. Ultimately, four inmates were executed, including one double execution.

Death row inmate Kenneth Williams, 38, was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m.  The lethal injection began at 10:52 p.m.

A prison spokesman said Williams shook for approximately 10 seconds about three minutes into the lethal injection.

However, Kelly Kissel of the Associated Press says Williams was, "coughing, convulsing, lurching, jerking" for more than 20 seconds with sound audible through glass. The state turns off the microphone in the death chamber after the inmate is allowed to make a final statement.

In his final statement from the death chamber, Williams said, "I extend my sincerest of apologies to the families I have senselessly wronged and deprived of their loved ones... I was more than wrong. The crimes I perpetrated against you all was senseless, extremely hurtful and inexcusable."

Williams' execution, which had been scheduled for 7 p.m., was on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court reviewed legal challenges. It ultimately denied all legal claims.

Williams was convicted of the 1998 killing of a 19-year-old University of Pine Bluff cheerleader, Dominique Heard, for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment. While interned at the Arkansas Department Correction's Cummins Unit, he escaped on a prison vehicle's hog slop container.

Death row inmate Kenneth Williams

During his escape, Williams killed a nearby resident, Cecil Oren, who happened to be a former assistant warden in the prison system. Williams stole Oren's vehicle and drove across the state line into southern Missouri, where he led law enforcement officers in a high speed chase, which resulted in a collision that led to the death of another motorist.

Williams was convicted and sentenced to death in the capital murder of Oren.

His attorneys argued he was at high risk for a painful death from the three-drug lethal injection cocktail due to sickle cell trait, Lupus and organic brain damage. 

They also said Williams has a low I.Q. of 70 and should not be eligible for the death penalty.

Department of Correction spokesman Soloman Graves said Williams' last dinner consisted of two pieces of fried chicken, sweet rice, barbecue beans, a kernel of corn, stewed seasoned tomatoes, and four slices of bread.

The media witnesses for the execution were Knowles Adkisson of the Pine Bluff Commercial, Donna Terrell of KLRT Fox 16, and Kelly Kissel of the Associated Press.

