Arkansas House Adding Metal Detectors, Security Guards

A view from inside the Arkansas House of Representatives chamber.
Credit ArkansasHouse.org

Visitors to Arkansas' House of Representatives will have to go through additional metal detectors when the Legislature convenes for the session next week.

The House on Thursday announced that the detectors have been placed at the entrances to the chamber galleries. House Speaker Jeremy Gillam said in a statement that he's also directed additional security guards be stationed at public entrances to the House.

Visitors to the state Capitol already have to go through metal detectors when they enter the building. A House spokeswoman said the additional measures are not in response to a threat.

House officials encouraged visitors interested in watching the chamber's proceedings to come to the screening checkpoints several minutes early because of the new measures. The new metal detectors cost roughly $7,500.

Arkansas Legislature

Arkansas Lawmaker Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy Charge

By Jan 4, 2017
Micah Neal

Prosecutors say an Arkansas lawmaker set to leave office next week has pleaded guilty to conspiracy for arranging bribes while he was a member of the state House.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 42-year-old Republican Rep. Micah Neal of Springdale pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. A sentencing date was not announced.

A phone call to a number listed for Neal was not immediately returned.

Governor Hutchinson Expects Tough Fight On Tax Cut Plan

By 21 hours ago
Asa Hutchinson
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he expects a tougher fight over his $50 million tax cut plan than what he encountered two years ago when he won approval for a much larger reduction for thousands of middle-income taxpayers.

Legislative Leaders Discuss Likelyhood Of Tax Cuts During Session

By Jan 4, 2017
House Speaker-designate Jeremy Gillam (R-Judsonia).
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR News

Arkansas House Speaker Jeremy Gillam is raising the possibility that lawmakers may not enact any tax cuts during this year's legislative session.

The Republican speaker on Wednesday said one concept he's heard floated is holding off on any tax cuts during the session, which begins next week, and wait until a special session later or the 2019 legislative session.

AG Rutledge Asks Federal Judge For Temporary Stay In Case On State’s Tenant Rights Law

By Jan 5, 2017
File photo. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R).
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

The office of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Wednesday (Jan. 4) asked a federal judge to issue a temporary stay on a case before the U.S. District Court in Harrison questioning the constitutionality of the state’s landlord tenant rules, or wait until the upcoming legislation session is over before moving forward with court hearings.

Governor Hutchinson: Money From Medical Marijuana Should Only Go Toward Program

By Jan 4, 2017
marijuana
npr.org

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says fees and taxes on the state's medical marijuana program should pay for its regulation, and that he doesn't want lawmakers to eye the new program as a way to raise money for tax cuts or other budget needs.

Hutchinson said Wednesday he doesn't want the state to go into a budget hole with its launch of the medical marijuana program voters approved in November. He said he wouldn't support imposing additional taxes on the drug as a way to raise money for other needs.