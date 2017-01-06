Arkansas House Adding Metal Detectors, Security Guards

Visitors to Arkansas' House of Representatives will have to go through additional metal detectors when the Legislature convenes for the session next week.

The House on Thursday announced that the detectors have been placed at the entrances to the chamber galleries. House Speaker Jeremy Gillam said in a statement that he's also directed additional security guards be stationed at public entrances to the House.

Visitors to the state Capitol already have to go through metal detectors when they enter the building. A House spokeswoman said the additional measures are not in response to a threat.

House officials encouraged visitors interested in watching the chamber's proceedings to come to the screening checkpoints several minutes early because of the new measures. The new metal detectors cost roughly $7,500.