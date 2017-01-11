Arkansas House OKs Giving Speaker Panel Appointment Powers

House Speaker Jeremy Gillam taking questions from House members during debate over the bill Wednesday.
The majority-Republican Arkansas House has given the speaker expanded power to appoint committee members months after Democrats blocked the GOP from holding a majority on a panel that will take up tax cut proposals.

The House approved the move by a 75-23 vote on Wednesday as part of a package of rules changes that also would allow representatives to raise money during election-year legislative sessions that focus on the budget.

The change won't affect the current makeup of House committees. The committees' membership had previously been chosen by seniority.

Democrats in November secured a majority on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee despite Republicans expanding their legislative majorities. The Democrats now hold half the seats after one Democrat defected to the GOP.

Arkansas Legislature
Arkansas Politics

