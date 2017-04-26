Arkansas Judge Pulled From Death Penalty Cases Seeks Probe

By 6 hours ago

Judge Wendell Griffen

An Arkansas judge who blocked the state's executions the same day he participated in an anti-death penalty demonstration is asking two state panels to investigate the attorney general's office and the state Supreme Court for his removal from considering any capital punishment cases.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Wednesday accused Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and the court of violating ethics rules, saying neither gave him a chance to respond to efforts to disqualify him from death penalty cases in last week's order. Griffen issued an order blocking Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug, then was seen laying on a cot outside the governor's mansion during a death penalty protest.

The court lifted Griffen's order the same day it prohibited him from handling execution cases.

Tags: 
Arkansas Executions 2017

Audio On Arkansas Practice To Restrict Execution Audio

By 11 hours ago
Solomon Graves Department of Correction
Bobby Ampezzan / Arkansas Public Media

Arkansas has a practice of cutting off witness access to an audio feed in the state’s death chamber after the soon to be executed inmate’s opportunity to give last words. After lethal injection drugs are administered witnesses have to rely only on sight to evaluate an execution. The state is the sole audial observer once the execution begins.

New Issue In Executions: Should The Death Chamber Be Silent?

By Apr 25, 2017
Arkansas Death Chamber Lethal Injection
Arkansas Department of Correction

The nation's first double execution in 16 years is raising a new issue involving transparency and the death penalty: Should witnesses be allowed to hear what goes on in the death chamber?

A lawyer who watched Monday's executions in Arkansas says he saw an inmate open his mouth several times when it should have been still. That prompted another lawyer to claim in a court filing that Jack Jones was gulping for air after receiving a sedative, the first component of a lethal injection.

Other witnesses did not see it that way. An open microphone could have settled the question.

Silence In Execution Chamber Leaves Questions About What Happened

By 23 hours ago

Arkansas executed two men in one night this week, and there is a dispute about how it went. Attorneys for the first man executed Monday, Jack Jones, say he gasped for air as he died. Media witnesses say they simply saw Jones’ lips moving. None of the execution witnesses were allowed to hear Jones’ sounds.

Andrew DeMillo, an Associated Press reporter who witnessed Jones’ execution, reported back to other journalists at the prison that Jones’ lips had moved during the lethal injection process.

KUAR & Arkansas Public Media Reporting Worldwide About Executions

By , , & Apr 24, 2017
NPR logo

As Arkansas's execution plans, initially scheduling an unprecedented eight lethal injections over an 11 day period drew national and international attention, news staff from KUAR and Arkansas Public Media have been reporting the blow-by-blow developments for NPR programs and news outlets worldwide. Below you can hear or find links to many of those reports. The entire news team has also been regularly filing short newscast reports for NPR News.

Arkansas Carries Out Nation's First Double Execution Since 2000

By & Apr 24, 2017

10:39 Update:

An ADC spokesman says Marcel Williams was pronounced dead at 10:33 p.m. The procedure began at 10:16. 

A spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Correction declared that Jack Jones was executed Monday night by lethal injection. His execution began at 7:06 p.m. and he was declared dead at 7:20 p.m.

"He was covered in a sheet with his arms extended," said media witness, Andrew DeMillo, from the Associated Press. DeMillo noted Jones' lips continued moving for several minutes after the execution began though witnesses were not able to hear sound from the execution chamber.