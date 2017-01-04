Arkansas Lawmaker Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy Charge

Prosecutors say an Arkansas lawmaker set to leave office next week has pleaded guilty to conspiracy for arranging bribes while he was a member of the state House.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 42-year-old Republican Rep. Micah Neal of Springdale pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. A sentencing date was not announced.

A phone call to a number listed for Neal was not immediately returned.

Neal admitted that between 2013 and 2015, while a state representative, he conspired with a state senator to appropriate money to nonprofit organizations in exchange for bribes. Neal received about $38,000 as a result of his actions.

The name of the senator wasn't revealed.

Neal served two terms in the House but did not seek re-election last year.

This story has been corrected to show that Neal will remain a member of the Arkansas House until new members are sworn in next Monday.