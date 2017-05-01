Arkansas Legislature Advances Proposed Changes To Medicaid Expansion Program

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaking Monday at the start of the special session of the Arkansas General Assembly.
Credit arkansashouse.org

An Arkansas House committee has advanced Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposal to make changes to the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion program.

Hutchinson called for a special legislative session for lawmakers to address Medicaid and other issues, including shoring up the state's long-term reserve fund.

More than 300,000 people are covered by Arkansas Works, the program that uses Medicaid money to buy private insurance for low-income residents. Hutchinson wants to move 60,000 people off the program, and put in place a work requirement for eligibility.

The state Department of Human Services says the move will save Arkansas at least $66 million over the next four years.

The House committee advanced the proposal Monday afternoon. It will now head to the full House for consideration.

