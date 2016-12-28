Arkansas Man Arraigned In Road Rage Killing Of 3-year-old

Credit Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

A man has been formally arraigned on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in a road rage incident in Little Rock, Arkansas.

A Little Rock district judge on Tuesday ordered 33-year-old Gary Holmes to remain jailed without bond on charges of capital murder and two counts of committing a terroristic act in the shooting death of Acen (AY'-sin) King.

Holmes has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police said Acen was on a shopping trip with his grandmother, Kim King-Macon, on Dec. 17 when he was shot.

King-Macon told police she had stopped at a stop sign in the rain when a man honked his horn, then got out of his car and fired a gun.

Arkansas Crime

