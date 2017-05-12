Arkansas Man Charged In Murders Of Three, Including Deputy

By 2 minutes ago

Authorities say an Arkansas man faces three counts of capital murder in the killing of three people, including a sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

State Police said Friday that 42-year-old James Arthur Bowden was jailed Thursday afternoon after a five-hour standoff at a home in a rural area near Dardanelle, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Little Rock.

Police initially gave a different age and middle name for Bowden, who is accused in the death of Yell County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Mainhart and two female victims whose names haven't been released.

State police say Mainhart was shot after he pulled over a vehicle believed to be linked to a disturbance call at a home where the two female victims were found dead in the yard.

Tags: 
Arkansas Law Enforcement
Arkansas Crime

Related Content

UPDATE: State Police: 3 Dead, Including Deputy, In Rural Arkansas, Suspect Arrested

By 21 hours ago
Bill Sadler Arkansas State Police
KATV, Channel 7 News

UPDATE 3:30pm: The Arkansas State Police say the suspect in the killing of a sheriff's deputy and two other people has been taken into custody.

The agency did not release details about the suspect or how the suspect was captured.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to have killed Lt. Kevin C. Mainhart, of the Yell County Sheriff's Office, early Thursday during a traffic stop he made near Dardanelle, which is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Little Rock. He had been heading to check on a call about a disturbance.