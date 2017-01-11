Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission To Allow 32 Vendors

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission at a December meeting.
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission says it will allow 32 dispensaries to be evenly distributed among the state's four congressional districts.

The commission also set application and licensing fees for dispensaries Tuesday. The main source of medical marijuana in the state will be cultivation facilities.

Dispensaries that choose not to grow medical marijuana will be charged a $2,500 initial license fee and a $10,000 yearly fee.

Dispensaries will also have to pay a $7,500 application fee. Dispensaries that do grow their own medical marijuana plants would be charged a $25,000 license fee and a $32,500 annual fee.

The commission must have a final draft of regulations completed by Jan. 23.

