Arkansas Medical Marijuana Group Names Board Chairman

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Association has named a Fayetteville physician as the chairman of its board of directors.

The association says in a statement Monday that Dr. Regina Thurman would replace Dr. Steve Cathey on the board. The group says Cathey chose not to serve on its board to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest with his position as chairman of the Arkansas State Medical Board.

The group says it'll be a "leading voice" for cultivators, distributors and business serving the medical marijuana industry.

Voters in November approved legalizing medical marijuana for patients with certain medical conditions, and the state is accepting applications for cultivators and dispensaries until Sept. 18.

The association's acting executive director is David Couch, who headed the campaign for the medical marijuana measure.

