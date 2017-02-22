Arkansas Panel Endorses Effort To Collect Online Sales Taxes

By 7 minutes ago

A state Senate committee has endorsed legislation requiring online retailers who don't collect Arkansas sales taxes to provide a list of purchases made by state residents.

The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday advanced the House-passed proposal aimed at collecting millions of dollars that lawmakers say the state is missing out on from online purchases. It would require out-of-state companies without a physical presence in Arkansas to inform customers that they owe state sales taxes on their purchases.

A more expansive Senate bill that would require online retailers to collect state sales taxes stalled before a House committee earlier this month. The sponsor of that bill said he'll try again Thursday to pass it.

Amazon announced earlier this month it will begin collecting Arkansas state sales taxes in March.

Tags: 
Arkansas Legislature

Related Content

Drug Testing For Temporary Assistance For Needy Families Benefit Clears Arkansas House Committee

By Feb 21, 2017
State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-Elm Springs) presenting her bill in the House Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee.
arkansashouse.org

A drug testing program for Arkansans seeking help from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, or TANF, is one step closer to becoming law. A House committee on Tuesday passed the bill to extend a two year trial run indefinitely.

Expanded Campus Carry Gun Bill Heads To Arkansas Senate

By 8 hours ago
University of Central Arkansas.
www.uca.edu

An Arkansas Senate committee has advanced legislation that would allow people 25 and older to carry a concealed handgun on a college campus if they undergo certain training.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday endorsed and sent to the full Senate the revised bill that requires colleges and universities to allow concealed handguns on campus.

Legislation Heads To Governor That Could Effectively Block Satanic Monument

By 19 hours ago
A statue of Baphomet as a goat-headed figure flanked by two children could appear alongside the 10 Commandments at the state Capitol.
KFOR

A legal showdown could be brewing over whether a satanic monument should be allowed on the grounds of the Arkansas state Capitol.

Legislation now heads to the desk of Gov. Asa Hutchinson after the state Senate gave final approval Tuesday to the bill that would require any monuments to first be approved by the legislature before going to the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission. Current law allows proposals to come through either entity, though they ultimately need legislative authorization.

Freedom Of Information Act Exemption Bill Filed For Arkansas Governor's Mansion

By Feb 21, 2017
Arkansas Governor's Mansion.

The latest in a series of bills to exempt security details from the Freedom of Information Act has been filed in the Arkansas Legislature. Keeping information about the Governor’s Mansion secret from the public is the objective of Republican State Representative DeAnne Vaught of Horatio in southwest Arkansas.

Arkansas Poll: Majority Support Smoking Medical Marijuana

By Feb 21, 2017
marijuana
npr.org

In a new survey, Arkansas voters made it clear they prefer the implementation of medical marijuana to allow for smoking cannabis and not waiting for federal law to allow for statewide usage.

A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll asked 440 Arkansas voters for their preferences on two debates occurring at the state legislature regarding medical marijuana’s implementation. Voters approved the measure last November by a 53-47% margin. In the latest survey conducted Tuesday, Feb. 14, voters were asked: