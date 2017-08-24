Arkansas Pastor Tapped To Lead National Day Of Prayer Group

By 2 minutes ago

Dr. Ronnie Floyd, senior pastor at Cross Church in Rogers and new president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force.

An Arkansas pastor who was recently at the helm of the Southern Baptist Convention has been picked to be president of the National Day of Prayer task force. Dr. Ronnie Floyd is charged with promoting the federally recognized day of prayer.

Floyd says he’ll push for multicultural participation and digital outreach to bolster the day. The Rogers pastor says the nation is at "an urgent hour" he hopes to spur on “the next Great Spiritual Awakening.” His vision for his tenure is outlined in a press release.

"As part of his vision as new president, Dr. Floyd sees the National Day of Prayer becoming a larger multi-denominational, -ethnic, -lingual and -generational movement. He also believes the National Day of Prayer can become America's leading provider of prayer resources and strategies, engaging Americans daily via the digital world. Dr. Floyd's life mission is to help usher America's next Great Spiritual Awakening, with prayer being the driving catalyst of this spiritual movement."

The day's origins date back to a 1952 law. The next observance is May 3rd, 2018. It will mark the 30th anniversary since the first Thursday in May was designated for the occasion during Ronald Reagan's administration.

The private advocacy group National Day of Prayer Task Force, now led by Floyd, has had evangelical notables like Franklin and Billy Graham as past chairs. Former President George H. Bush also has served in the role.

Floyd will stay on as senior pastor of Cross Church in Rogers while taking on the prayer day organization's duties. The church has a string of campuses in northwest Arkansas and claims to be one of the largest in Arkansas with about 20,000 members.

Tags: 
Arkansas Religion

Related Content

Man To Be Formally Charged In Arkansas Ten Commandments Destruction

By Jul 24, 2017
Ten 10 Commandments
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

A prosecutor says he plans to charge a man accused of crashing his vehicle into a Ten Commandments monument outside the Arkansas Capitol with first-degree criminal mischief.

Larry Jegley told The Associated Press Monday that 32-year-old Michael Tate Reed faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the felony charge.

His attorney wasn't immediately available for comment.

Reed was arrested last month after Little Rock police say he intentionally drove into the monument, destroying it less than 24 hours after it was erected.

Evangelist Franklin Graham Calls On Christians To Vote, Stop Tide Of Secularism

By Apr 12, 2016
The scene at the beginning of Franklin Graham's rally in Little Rock.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR News

The voice of evangelist Franklin Graham, son of Christian media pioneer Billy Graham, boomed across the Arkansas Capitol lawn Tuesday, calling on Christians to get involved in politics.

“Vote for candidates that stand for biblical truths and biblical principles and are willing to live them,” Graham told a crowd KUAR estimated to be over 4,500.

He said failing to do so in recent years has had grave consequences, with secularism trickling down to local governments and institutions.

Southern Baptists Don't Shy Away From Talking About Their Racist Past

By Mar 27, 2015

Southern Baptist leaders were supposed to be talking about bioethics this week at a summit in Nashville, Tenn. That changed in December after a New York grand jury declined to return an indictment in the police choking death of Eric Garner.

When Russell Moore, the president of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, sent out tweets expressing his shock, there was pushback. Should the church get involved in a divisive political issue?

Southern Baptist President: No Change On marriage Stance

By Jun 11, 2014

The new president of the Southern Baptist Convention says the denomination won't relax its position on same-sex marriage and transgender identity, even as courts across the country strike down gay marriage bans and the group tries to bolster membership.

On Tuesday at their annual meeting in Baltimore, members of the Southern Baptist Convention passed a resolution opposing efforts by governments to "validate transgender identity as morally praiseworthy."