Arkansas State Fair Expands To 11 Days With Thursday Opening

Arkansas State Fair officials have announced that the fair will expand, open a day earlier and have a new carnival operator in 2017.

The fair will run for 11 days, from Oct. 12-22, an increase from 10 days in previous years and will open on a Thursday instead of the traditional Friday opening.

Fair general manager Ralph Shoptaw told reporters that the change has been considered for several years and the fair's executive committee decided the time is right to expand by a day.

The fair also says North American Midway Entertainment of Farmland, Indiana, will be the new carnival operator.