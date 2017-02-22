Arkansas State Suspends Fraternity, Sorority Social Events

Arkansas State University has suspended all fraternity and sorority social events until April 1 after a student was accused of raping a woman at a fraternity party.

The letter was sent out Tuesday by the university's Greek Life officials. The suspension includes "all registered social events, drop-ins, formals, semi-formals, date nights" or any other social events.

The university says it will host mandatory "risk-reduction" training sessions in March for fraternity and sorority members.

Last week, an ASU student was arrested on suspicion of rape and aggravated assault for an incident at the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house that was reported earlier this month.

Arkansas Education
Arkansas State University

