Arkansas Supreme Court Opposes Appointing Judges, Justices

By Dec 16, 2016

Arkansas Supreme Court Building

Arkansas' highest court says it opposes any effort to end popular election of justices and judges in the state, setting up a possible fight with lawmakers who have floated the change after a pair of state Supreme Court races this year marked by big spending by outside groups.

Five sitting members of the Supreme Court and two incoming justices issued a resolution Friday opposing any proposal to move the judicial selection process from elections to appointments in any form. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he thinks lawmakers should consider sending voters a proposal to have justices appointed rather than elected.

Outside groups and candidates spent more than $1.3 million on television ads in the March 1 election for two Arkansas Supreme Court seats.

Tags: 
Arkansas Supreme Court

