Arkansas Taking Youth Facilities After Contract Rejected

By Dec 18, 2016

Gov. Asa Hutchinson at a press conference Friday. He is flanked by Department of Human Services Director Cindy Gillespie (left) and Department of Finance and Administration Director Larry Walther (right).

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the state is taking over operation of seven youth lockup facilities after lawmakers rejected a disputed $160 million contract with an Indiana company.

Hutchinson on Friday said the state will take over facilities operations for the next six months after the current contract with two companies running them ends. A legislative panel earlier Friday declined to review the Department of Human Services' contract with Youth Opportunity Investments LLC, which had been set to take over the facilities Jan. 1.

Lawmakers had questioned the increase in per-bed cost to run the facilities, and the two companies that had run them for years and lost the contract had also challenged the state's plan to work with Youth Opportunity.

Tags: 
Arkansas Children
Arkansas Politics

Related Content

Study: Arkansas Head Start Teacher Pay And Education Below National Average

By Dec 14, 2016
Young children painting

A state-by-state study of Head Start programs shows Arkansas keeping up with national averages in per-child funding levels and hours of classroom time, but the state lags in pay and education levels for teachers. The National Institute for Early Education Research released the findings Wednesday.

Steve Barnett, the institute’s director and a professor at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, says in order to improve the reach and effectiveness of early childhood education, Arkansas should find more ways to partner with the federal Head Start program.

Report: Arkansas DHS Aims To Hire 228 More Workers, Stabilize Foster Care

By & Nov 14, 2016
Foster Care Report

Arkansas foster care officials say a proposed $26 million budget increase will allow them to hire hundreds of more staffers over the next two years as they try to cut down caseloads and increase the number of homes available for children in the state's custody.

Legislators Should Do More To Focus On Children, Advocates Say

By Oct 6, 2016
Arkansas Advocates For Children And Families Executive Director Rich Huddleston.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

Child advocates on Wednesday called on candidates and elected officials to place more of an emphasis on children’s issues during this year’s elections and in next year’s state legislative session.

As Number Of Foster Children Rise, DHS Working To Improve Foster Family Recruitment

By Aug 30, 2016
Arkansas Department of Human Services Logo
arkansas.gov

More Arkansas children are entering foster care than leaving the system, and there are more than three times as many foster children as foster homes. So the Department of Human Services is trying to streamline the process of creating more of those homes.