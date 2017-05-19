Arkansas Unemployment Rate Drops To 3.5 Percent, New Low

By 23 minutes ago

The Arkansas unemployment rate dropped to another record low for the month of April, to 3.5 percent. That’s a tenth of a percentage point drop from March. The Arkansas Department of Workforce Services reports it is the fourth month in a row the unemployment rate has dropped in the state.

In April of last year, the state unemployment rate was 4.1 percent. The latest 3.5 percent figure comes as the state’s seasonally adjusted civilian labor force also increased for the month, totaling 1,347,934 people. The unemployed totaled 47,697 in April, according to the DWS.

Leisure and hospitality sectors added 4,100 jobs in the month of April. The trade, transportation and utilities sectors added 2,200 jobs. Professional and business services added 1,600 jobs. Construction added 1,300 jobs.

View the full report here.

Arkansas Business

