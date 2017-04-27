Arkansas's 4th Execution In 7 Days Set From Tonight

Arkansas is preparing to carry out the final execution it has scheduled for the month of April.

Death row inmate Kenneth Williams, 38, is slated to die by lethal injection in a process that is to begin at 7pm.

Williams was convicted of the 1998 killing of a 19-year-old University of Pine Bluff cheerleader, for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment. While interned at the Arkansas Department Correction's Cummins Unit, he escaped on a prison vehicle's hog slop container.

During his escape, Williams killed a nearby resident, Cecil Oren, who happened to be a former assistant warden in the prison system. Williams stole Oren's vehicle and drove across the state line into southern Missouri, where he led law enforcement officers in a high speed chase, which resulted in a collision that led to the death of another motorist.

Williams was convicted and sentenced to death in the capital murder of Oren. At 5:30 pm, Department of Correction spokesman Graves briefed members of the media assembled at Cummins and said Williams requested a last meal of communion, administered by his Protestant spiritual advisor.

Graves said Williams' last dinner consisted of two pieces of fried chicken, sweet rice, barbecue beans, a kernel of corn, stewed seasoned tomatoes, four slices of bread.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the media witnesses for the execution were chosen. They were Knowles Adkisson of the Pine Bluff Commercial, Donna Terrell of KLRT Fox 16 and Kelly Kissel of the Associated Press.

By 6:36 p.m., Williams still had legal appeals pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. Attorneys for Williams have argued that an intellectual disability was not properly considered during the sentencing phase of Williams' capital murder trial.

At 6:40 p.m., Governor Asa Hutchinson's spokesman, J.R. Davis, said the ADC is delaying Williams' execution as the U.S. Supreme Court considers appeals. Graves said Williams was in a holding cell adjacent to the death chamber.