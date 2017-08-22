Arkansas's Broadway Bridge Finalist In National Competition, People's Choice Award Voting Underway

By 1 hour ago

The Broadway Bridge spanning the Arkansas River between Little Rock and North Little Rock is one of twelve projects that have been named finalists in the 2017 America’s Transportation Awards competition.

The competition is sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), as well the AAA motor club and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The awards recognize the best transportation projects in the categories in three categories: (1) Quality of Life/Community Development, (2) Best Use of Technology and Innovation, and (3) Operations Excellence.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation’s Broadway Bridge is a finalist in Best Use of Technology & Innovation. Finalists were selected from regional winners.

The top 12 projects are now competing for the national Grand Prize, selected by a panel of transportation industry experts, and the People’s Choice Award, selected by online voting.

"We’re excited about the high level of participation in this year’s competition. Transportation departments in the District of Columbia and 38 states submitted a record 92 project nominations," said AASHTO Executive Director Bud Wright in a statement.

Online voting is underway and continues through midnight eastern time on Thursday, Sept. 21. Votes can be cast at: http://AmericasTransportationAwards.org.

Individuals can vote once a day.

Both the national Grand Prize and the People’s Choice award comr with a $10,000 prize to a charity or transportation-related scholarship of the winner’s choosing.

 

From America's Transportation Awards website:

 

The Broadway Bridge on Highway 70 across the Arkansas River served as one of the primary structures for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists traveling between Little Rock and North Little Rock for almost a century. By 2011, the bridge had become structurally deficient and officials determined renovation would be too costly.

 

Instead, Arkansas DOT built a $98 million replacement bridge consisting of twin 448-foot basket-handle network tied arches that now provides travelers with an aesthetically pleasing and reliable structure connecting the two downtown areas which have a combined population of over 260,000. Arkansas utilized Accelerated Bridge Construction to minimize impact on commuters and complete the project a month ahead of schedule.

Arkansas Transportation

Related Content

It's Not Delivery. It's DiGiorno Pizza That Shut Down Interstate

By Aug 9, 2017
Pizza
Arkansas Department of Transportation

Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.

An 18-wheeler containing DiGiorno and Tombstone frozen pizzas scraped a bridge support and sliced open its trailer Wednesday, spilling them across Interstate 30 in front of the Arkansas Department of Transportation office. Agency spokesman Danny Straessle said the bridge had only cosmetic damage.

Transportation Officials To Decide Whether To Raise Speed Limits In Arkansas

By Jul 31, 2017
Interstate 40 Interstate 55 West Memphis
peggydavis66 / Wikimedia Commons

A study is to be completed by the end of summer on whether Arkansas should raise the speed limits on interstates in rural areas to 75-miles-per-hour.

One of the new state laws going into effect Tuesday, which was passed earlier this year by the Arkansas General Assembly, opens the possibility.

"It doesn’t mean we will go out and do it, it just enables us to," said Danny Straessle, spokesman for the department that on Tuesday will become known as the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Plans To Expand And Improve Arkansas River Trail Advancing, Mayor Says

By Jun 7, 2017
Mark stodola mayor
Arkansas Times

A key complaint for those who walk or cycle on the Arkansas River Trail is the section in Little Rock where the trail essentially ends and they have to join vehicular traffic on city streets. But a vote this week by the city’s Board of Directors and an agreement the mayor expects to announce soon could change that.

Arkansas Panel Votes To Take Highway Funding Plan To Voters

By Jun 7, 2017
Big Rock Interchange I-630 I-430
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

The Arkansas Highway Commission has decided to seek a ballot measure to increase money for state roads next year after lawmakers refused to send voters a proposal that would have raised $200 million a year.

The panel voted Wednesday to pursue putting a proposal on next year's ballot to increase highway funding. The panel will spend the coming months studying the level of additional funding it wants to seek. It also will work on the specific type or proposal it wants to put before voters.