Arts Scene: Cellist Kurt Baldwin/Author Darcy Pattison

Listen to the Full Program Here.

The highly acclaimed Arianna String Quartet opens the Chamber Music Society of Little Rock’s 2017-2018 season. As always, each year the capital city benefits from the high quality of programming the society has established, and the reputation its members have built through the years for their hospitality. The quartet members will work with students at Mills University Studies High School.

Arts Scene’s Ann Nicholson speaks with Kurt Baldwin, cellist for the Arianna String Quartet, beginning with a quick review of how the four got together; meeting as a foursome at Kent State Ohio to be the resident quartet, having been hired from summer festival performances. In the second half of the program, Ann speaks with Arkansas writer Darcy Pattison about her "fake news" story about a Nantucket sea monster.