Arkansas Repertory Theatre’s 2016-2017 season closes with Godspell, a show that has kept its hold on the years since it opened in 1970. The show is directed by Donna Drake, who is already known in Little Rock as the director of My Fair Lady. Donna began at five years old, wanting to be a dancer. This led her, through various stages of growth and interest, to New York City, where she found how the magic of imagination could cross the footlights.