This installment of Arts Scene brings new voices and new music, with folk singers Kelly and Donna Mulhollan. The Buffalo River has become a symbol for Arkansas as the only free river in the state which has many rivers. It is also a National River, designated by the National Park Service. National parks nationwide are treasures for the Mulhollans, and we hear about their passion for the Buffalo. The Mulhollans tell their story to Arts Scene’s Ann Nicholson.