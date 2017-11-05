Arts Scene: Little Rock Nine Opera Composer Tania León

Listen to the Full Program Here.

Sept. 24 begins the commemoration ceremonies for the 60th anniversary of the Little Rock Central High School Crisis. Celebrities are coming in, and bringing their own contributions. Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., noted for his research on African-American history, is working with a composer creating an opera on the Little Rock Nine.

Arts Scene’s Ann Nicholson interviewed the composer/conductor, Tania León. Hers is a name to conjure with; from Cuba where she was born and grew up, in America, in Europe, and with countless people and places she has made her own. Ann asks León’s reaction when she was first asked to collaborate on this Little Rock Nine project.