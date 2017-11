Listen to the Full Program Here.

Two weeks ago, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director/Conductor Philip Mann waxed eloquent with information on the 2017-2018 Masterworks season. Today, he is rhapsodic over the chamber music series, River Rhapsodies. Musicians had more requests for Mann than in any season prior. Mann speaks with Arts Scene’s Ann Nicholson on his vision for the 2017-2018 River Rhapsodies season.