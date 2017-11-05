Arts Scene: Parkview Choir Director Carolyn Foreman/ASYO Director Geoffrey Robson

Listen to the Full Program Here.

Two musical groups are creating something very special: one choral, one orchestral. So, what is new? First, the Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School choir and the Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra face an exciting challenge. Arts Scene’s Ann Nicholson speaks with Carolyn Foreman, choir director at Parkview High and Geoffrey Robson, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra associate conductor and director of the Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra for the past several years. They will be performing Haydn’s Missa in Angustiis (known as the “Lord Nelson Mass”) on Sunday Nov. 12, at 3 p.m. at the Masonic Temple in downtown Little Rock.