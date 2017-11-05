Arts Scene: Rep Artistic Director John Miller-Stephany

Listen to the Full Program Here.

Arkansas Repertory Theatre has had a very interesting two years. After Bob Hupp served notice he was retiring as Rep’s artistic director in 2016, he completed the 2015-2016 season until the end of June, and moved to New York state. He left a carefully planned season for whomever was selected to succeed him, all of which followed in order, and John Miller-Stephany from the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis was chosen. In the meantime, Bob Hupp asked Cliff Baker, Arkansas Repertory Theatre’s retired founding artistic director, to act as interim artistic director. So now, with the 2017-2018 season already announced, John Miller-Stephany’s first, he speaks to Arts Scene’s Ann Nicholson about his feelings, and what he had in mind from the beginning.